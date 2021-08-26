Police appeal after bookmakers robbed last night

Lincolnshire Police were called at about 6pm last night (Wednesday) to reports that staff at the S&D Bookmakers at the Deeping Centre in Godsey Lane were given a threatening handwritten note demanding money be handed over to them shortly, and when no money was given, the man jumped over the counter and took an unknown quantity of cash from the till and made off.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8 inches tall, medium build with short brown hair. He was wearing jeans and a blue and red jacket which could have been an anorak. He may have been on a push bike and travelled in the direction of the petrol station.

Officers are in the area carried out searches last night looking for the person responsible.

Do you recognise this man?

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “There are likely to have been people in the area who may have seen a man fitting the offender description, or may have dashcam or phone footage.”

If you have information which can help with this incident, there are a number of ways to get in touch with police:

By emailing [email protected] Please remember to reference incident 351 of 25 August in the subject box.

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 351 of 25 August