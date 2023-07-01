Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit and run collision in Huntingdon.

A black Honda moped was involved in a collision with a silver Audi at the A141 roundabout with Abbots Ripton Road, close to Tesco Extra, at about 9.25pm on Thursday (29 June).

The moped rider, a man aged in his 20s from Brampton, was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the Audi failed to stop.

Police are appealing for witnesses

PC Adrian Boddington, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “A young man has been left injured and I would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of it and the build-up.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw or has footage of a silver Audi in the Huntingdon area on Thursday evening.”