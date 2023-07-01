News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Police appeal after biker injured in hit and run collision involving Audi in Cambridgeshire

Moped rider taken to hospital following collision
By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit and run collision in Huntingdon.

A black Honda moped was involved in a collision with a silver Audi at the A141 roundabout with Abbots Ripton Road, close to Tesco Extra, at about 9.25pm on Thursday (29 June).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The moped rider, a man aged in his 20s from Brampton, was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the Audi failed to stop.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses
Most Popular

PC Adrian Boddington, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “A young man has been left injured and I would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of it and the build-up.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw or has footage of a silver Audi in the Huntingdon area on Thursday evening.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the force website using reference CC-29062023-0644, or by calling 101.

Related topics:AudiPoliceHuntingdonHonda