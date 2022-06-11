Police are doing extra patrols in Whittlesey following a spate of vandalism.

Over the past few weeks, trees and benches have been vandalised in the town, with one plastic four-seater picnic bench being burnt to ashes.

Newly-planted trees have also been stripped and branches pulled off.

Some of the damage caused by the vandals

The vandalism has taken place across the town, with damage caused in the Manor, St Mary’s Church Yard, Yarwells Headlands and Burdett Grove.