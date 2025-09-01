Police appeal after Audi RS4 stolen from Stamford home

Police have launched an appeal after an Audi RS4 was stolen from a home in Stamford.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police said the burglary is believed to have happened at around 3am on Monday 1 September, at a property on Boyfield Crescent.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity or seen any suspicious people or cars in the area in the early hours of this morning or last night (Monday 1 September).

“If you can help, please contact investigating officer DC Jack McGhee [email protected] quoting incident 42 of 1 September in the subject line.”