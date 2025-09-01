Police appeal after Audi RS4 stolen from Stamford home
Police have launched an appeal after an Audi RS4 was stolen from a home in Stamford.
Lincolnshire Police said the burglary is believed to have happened at around 3am on Monday 1 September, at a property on Boyfield Crescent.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity or seen any suspicious people or cars in the area in the early hours of this morning or last night (Monday 1 September).
“If you can help, please contact investigating officer DC Jack McGhee [email protected] quoting incident 42 of 1 September in the subject line.”