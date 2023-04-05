News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal after arson spree at Peterborough’s Bretton Centre

Three fires reported at centre in space of 12 hours

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

Police have launched an appeal after three fires were reported at Peterborough’s Bretton Shopping Centre in the space of just a few hours.

At 6.38pm on Saturday (April 1) a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to the centre for the first time. Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a bin against a building. They returned to their station by 7.50pm.

Then, at 4.19am on Sunday (April 2) a crew from Dogsthorpe attended a second fire involving three industrial bins. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 5am.

Witnesses should call 101Witnesses should call 101
The crew was called to a further fire at 6.16am on Sunday (2). They arrived to find a fire involving wooden pallets that was spreading to a nearby building. They returned to their station by 7.30am.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk or call 101.

