Police appeal after arson spree at Peterborough’s Bretton Centre
Three fires reported at centre in space of 12 hours
Police have launched an appeal after three fires were reported at Peterborough’s Bretton Shopping Centre in the space of just a few hours.
At 6.38pm on Saturday (April 1) a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to the centre for the first time. Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a bin against a building. They returned to their station by 7.50pm.
Then, at 4.19am on Sunday (April 2) a crew from Dogsthorpe attended a second fire involving three industrial bins. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 5am.
The crew was called to a further fire at 6.16am on Sunday (2). They arrived to find a fire involving wooden pallets that was spreading to a nearby building. They returned to their station by 7.30am.
Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk or call 101.