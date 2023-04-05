Police have launched an appeal after three fires were reported at Peterborough’s Bretton Shopping Centre in the space of just a few hours.

At 6.38pm on Saturday (April 1) a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to the centre for the first time. Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a bin against a building. They returned to their station by 7.50pm.

Then, at 4.19am on Sunday (April 2) a crew from Dogsthorpe attended a second fire involving three industrial bins. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 5am.

Witnesses should call 101

The crew was called to a further fire at 6.16am on Sunday (2). They arrived to find a fire involving wooden pallets that was spreading to a nearby building. They returned to their station by 7.30am.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk or call 101.

