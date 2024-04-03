Police appeal after arson attack on Peterborough home
An appeal has been launched after an arson attack on a Peterborough home.
Emergency services, including firefighters from were called to a house fire on Eastern Avenue in Dogsthorpe. at around 9pm on Easter Sunday.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 10.55pm.”
The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.