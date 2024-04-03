Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal has been launched after an arson attack on a Peterborough home.

Emergency services, including firefighters from were called to a house fire on Eastern Avenue in Dogsthorpe. at around 9pm on Easter Sunday.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 10.55pm.”