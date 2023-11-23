Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough.

The victim, 17, was in Hartwell Way off of Winwick Place, Westwood, at just after 10.30am on Thursday (November 23) when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava.

The man, dressed all in black, demanded the teenager’s bag and threatened him with a knife. He then fled on foot with the bag.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via our web chat service quoting crime reference 35/87250/23, or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

The appeal comes as the force takes part in Operation Calibre – a national campaign to tackle robbery across the country.The month-long national operation sees a week of action running from Monday, 20 November, in Cambridgeshire and sees police intensifying their efforts across hotspot areas to target habitual offenders and take them off the streets.