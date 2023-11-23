Police appeal after 17-year-old robbed at knifepoint by man wearing balaclava in Peterborough
The victim, 17, was in Hartwell Way off of Winwick Place, Westwood, at just after 10.30am on Thursday (November 23) when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava.
The man, dressed all in black, demanded the teenager’s bag and threatened him with a knife. He then fled on foot with the bag.
Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via our web chat service quoting crime reference 35/87250/23, or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access. Always dial 999 in an emergency.
The appeal comes as the force takes part in Operation Calibre – a national campaign to tackle robbery across the country.The month-long national operation sees a week of action running from Monday, 20 November, in Cambridgeshire and sees police intensifying their efforts across hotspot areas to target habitual offenders and take them off the streets.
The constabulary is also offering crime prevention advice to help keep people and their belongings safe when they are out and about.