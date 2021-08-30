Police appeal after 12-year-old girls assaulted on bus

Police appeal.

The incident happened at around 4:50pm on Wednesday, August 18, on the 505 Stagecoach bus from Spalding heading to King’s Lynn.

The offender touched both of them on their thigh.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further investigations.

If you can help us with our enquiry, call Lincolnshire police on 101 quoting incident 300 of 18th August or email [email protected] quoting the incident number in the subject line.