Police have said a man with links to Peterborough has been added to their ‘Most Wanted’ list.

Kent Police are trying to find Taylor Kirkpatrick, who is wanted in connection with an assault in the Ashford area of the county.

The force said Taylor, who is also known as Taylor Charles, has been added to their ‘most wanted’ section.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999.