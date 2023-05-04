News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
12 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
14 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
16 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
21 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
22 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Police add man with Peterborough links to 'Most Wanted' list

Taylor Kirkpatrick is wanted by police in connection with an assault

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:24 BST

Police have said a man with links to Peterborough has been added to their ‘Most Wanted’ list.

Kent Police are trying to find Taylor Kirkpatrick, who is wanted in connection with an assault in the Ashford area of the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said Taylor, who is also known as Taylor Charles, has been added to their ‘most wanted’ section.

Most Popular

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999.

Taylor KirkpatrickTaylor Kirkpatrick
Taylor Kirkpatrick
Related topics:PolicePeterborough