Police add man with Peterborough links to 'Most Wanted' list
Taylor Kirkpatrick is wanted by police in connection with an assault
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:24 BST
Police have said a man with links to Peterborough has been added to their ‘Most Wanted’ list.
Kent Police are trying to find Taylor Kirkpatrick, who is wanted in connection with an assault in the Ashford area of the county.
The force said Taylor, who is also known as Taylor Charles, has been added to their ‘most wanted’ section.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999.