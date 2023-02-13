Police have released an image of a former Peterborough detective constable who was jailed last week after accessing images of child abuse.

James Jordan was sacked from Cambridgeshire Police on Monday last week – a few days before he was jailed for four years after admitting a string of offences.

Jordan (32) worked in the Child Protection and Safeguarding Unit at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough – but instead of working to protect children, he accessed police systems to look at images of abuse.

James Jordan

Following the sentencing, Cambridgeshire Police initially did not release an image of Jordan – something the force regularly does with jailed offenders. However, today, they have published an image of Jordan.

The force has also said they will be ‘relentless’ in rooting out criminal officers.

Jordan is one of two officers who have been sacked by the force this year.

Following the sentencing of Jordan at St Albans Crown Court, Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford said: “We expect our officers to uphold the highest standards of behaviour at all times. We continue to be relentless in identifying and rooting out anyone who breaches those expectations and continue to invest heavily in developing our culture.

“Jordan’s actions have undermined the very essence of policing’s core values in protecting the public, especially children and vulnerable people, and helping those in need.

“We expect our workforce to call out concerns about colleagues at an early stage, particularly in relation to any form of violence against women and girls, which remains a priority for us. In this case Jordan was in custody within 24 hours of a concern being raised.