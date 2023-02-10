A former Peteborough detective has been jailed for four years after he admitted accessing indecent images of children while on duty.

James Jordan (32) was a detective constable, based at Thorpe Wood Police Station - but now his career and reputation have been left in tatters after he was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday.

Jordan had been sacked by Cambridgeshire Police in January after he admitted a string of offences.

At the misconduct hearing, chief constable Nick Dean had said that Jordan’s offending had ‘dented the confidence’ public had in the police.

The court heard how Jordan accessed the force’s database used to store indecent images of children and victims of voyeurism. He proceeded to download over 100 images.

In total, he accessed 93 indecent images of children. Of those, 62 were Category A in severity, 11 Class B and 20 Category C. Category A is the most severe category.

Jordan was found to have no legitimate reason to access the images, which were related to cases from across several counties.

He was arrested the following day and was further arrested on November 8 after a search of electronics taken from his home.

He was arrested on suspicion of making indecent images of children, misconduct in a public office, theft of a mobile phone and misuse of computer systems.

At his misconduct hearing, Jordan said: “I don’t contest any of what has been said. I fully accept responsibility for my actions. I apologise unreservedly for my actions. First to all the people that I hurt directly. I can’t imagine the betrayal they must feel, it causes me a lot of anguish that I have caused that harm to others.”

Jordan pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent images of children and three counts of misconduct in a public office at a court hearing last year.

An NSPCC East of England spokesperson said: “Jordan’s actions were an appalling abuse of his position of trust as a police officer. Through his police training and employment, Jordan would have been very aware of the devastation that sexual abuse has on children’s lives.

“The NSPCC would encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, no matter when it happened or who the perpetrator was, to speak out and seek support.”

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111. Adults with concerns about the safety or wellbeing of a child can phone the NSPCC helpline on 0808 8005000 or email [email protected]