PHOTO SPECIAL: Cambridgeshire Police train to deal with violence and serious public disorder

Cambridgeshire Police dealt with a protest, violence and serious public disorder on Friday...but thankfully it was all just part of a training exercise.

The exercise, run by the Operational Planning and Support Unit (OPSU), consisted of student officers being trained in tactics and techniques to deal with protest, violence and serious public disorder, taking into account the use of force and the application of human rights legislation.

Police Support Unit training at Alconbury. Photo: Terry Harris

OPSU is responsible for:

· Public order training

· Search and police search advisors

· Operational planning

· Boat and water capability

· Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones)

· Operational support

· Royal, VIP and PME process

The exercise was completed at Alconbury Weald on Friday, April 20.