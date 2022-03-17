Peveril Road burglaries: Man and woman bailed after arrest
A man and woman arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries in Peterborough have been bailed by police.
The man, aged in his 20s, and the woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested this week in connection with a number of burglaries in the Peveril Road area of Peterborough.
Cash, jewellery and other items worth tens of thousands of pounds have been stolen from properties in a number of incidents in the first three months of the year.
Earlier this week a meeting was held by police to re-assure residents, and earlier this month Peterborough MP Paul Bristow wrote a letter to police calling for more action to be taken.
Today a police spokesman said: “The woman in her 30s has been released on bail until 14 April. The man in his 20s has also been released on bail, but until 12 April.”
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact police, either using the webchat service on their website or by calling 101.