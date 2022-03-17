Peveril Road burglaries: Man and woman bailed after arrest

The man, aged in his 20s, and the woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested this week in connection with a number of burglaries in the Peveril Road area of Peterborough.

Cash, jewellery and other items worth tens of thousands of pounds have been stolen from properties in a number of incidents in the first three months of the year.

Earlier this week a meeting was held by police to re-assure residents, and earlier this month Peterborough MP Paul Bristow wrote a letter to police calling for more action to be taken.

Crime

Today a police spokesman said: “The woman in her 30s has been released on bail until 14 April. The man in his 20s has also been released on bail, but until 12 April.”