Peveril Road burglaries: Man and woman arrested in connection with Peterborough break in spate

Since the beginning of the year, there have been six break ins in the Peveril Road area of Millfield.

Jewellery, cash and other items worth tens of thousands of pounds have been taken in the raids.

Yesterday, Cambridgeshire police held a public meeting to offer reassurance to residents.

Crime

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has also contacted police to call for more to be done to prevent the break ins.

Today, Cambridgeshire police confirmed two arrests had been made.