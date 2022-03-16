Peveril Road burglaries: Man and woman arrested in connection with Peterborough break in spate
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries in Peterborough.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been six break ins in the Peveril Road area of Millfield.
Jewellery, cash and other items worth tens of thousands of pounds have been taken in the raids.
Yesterday, Cambridgeshire police held a public meeting to offer reassurance to residents.
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has also contacted police to call for more to be done to prevent the break ins.
Today, Cambridgeshire police confirmed two arrests had been made.
The woman who is in her 30s, was arrested late last night (Tuesday 15 March), while the man, who is in his 20s, was arrested this morning (Wednesday 16 March).