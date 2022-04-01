The faces of some of the criminals jailed during March

Peterborough’s Rogues Gallery: From man who murdered his mum to trio who launched samurai sword attack, the faces of 25 crooks jailed in and around the city during March

A man who murdered his mum, a trio who launched a samurai sword attack and a thief who targeted hospital staff are among 25 crooks jailed in and around Peterborough this month.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 1st April 2022, 5:00 am

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Anthony Bridgestock

Anthony Bridgestock (36) of Crowland Road, Eye, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and breach of a suspended sentence. He was jailed for one year and four months

Photo: Midlands

2. Elliot Hadman

Elliot Hadman (27) of Casterton Road, Stamford admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent and assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH). He was jailed for two years

Photo: Midlands

3. Ferhad Ali

Ferhad Ali, (44) , of Railway Street, Cardiff was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and being in possession of a knife and a cut-throat razor in a public place

Photo: Midlands

4. Brendan Gourlay

Brendan Gourlay, (34) of Oakleaf Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and two counts of harassment. He was jailed for three years

Photo: Midlands

