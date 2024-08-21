Peterborough's Bar 42 has licence revoked after serious violence reported on premises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest incident saw man left with bleed on the brain

A Peterborough bar has had it’s licence revoked following a series of serious incidents taking place on the premises.

Bar 42 in Broadway Peterborough had the licence revoked following a licensing committee hearing yesterday (Tuesday).

The decision to strip the licence from the bar included a serious sexual assault on a woman within the bar in November last year and two instances of serious violence taking place last month (11 and 22 July), with the latest incident resulting in a man being hospitalised with a bleed on the brain.

An application made under section 53a of the Licensing Act 2003 was made by Cambridgeshire Constabulary to expedite a review of the license of the business trading as Bar 42 following the incidents. Despite licensing officers from both the council and police advising the premises over many months, concerns have escalated.

An application to review Bar 42’s Premises Licence was submitted to the council’s Regulatory Services Licensing team who are responsible for issuing licences for the provision of music, late night refreshments and the sale of alcohol at over 500 permanent venues in Peterborough. A Premises License allows a venue to serve alcohol to customers.

The committee decided to suspend the Premises Licence for Bar 42 following a licence review hearing held last month. At a full hearing held at Peterborough Town Hall the council’s Licensing subcommittee members decided that the Premises Licence for Bar 42 be revoked.

Inspector Sam Tucker, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We note the decision of the committee and believe there was no option but to take this action following the recent incidents which have been of such severity and violence.

“We have worked with the licence holder with advice being given to address issues, however we were still concerned for public safety within the venue which is why this application was made and ultimately resulted in the licence being revoked.”

Cllr Dennis Jones, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “Our utmost priority is ensuring the safety of the public when they visit licensed premises in Peterborough and in this instance, the sub committee’s decision is the correct and appropriate action to take.

“I hope the decision also serves as a warning to any licensed premises that we will look took appropriate action whenever we become aware of serious licence breaches.”

The bar will have a right to appeal the decision and have been advised accordingly.