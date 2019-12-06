Peterborough woman who turned herself in after harassing ex-girlfriend is jailed

Have your say

A woman who harassed her ex-girlfriend before handing herself in has been jailed.

Kyejay Marshall (31) breached a restraining order on November 5 when she sent abusive messages to the woman.

She then rang police and admitted she had breached her restraining order.

Marshall, of Loire Court, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, was subsequently arrested and gave a full account acknowledging that she knew the conditions of her order and that she had breached them.

She pleaded guilty to harassment at Cambridge Crown Court today (Friday) and was jailed for eight weeks.

PC Matt Slater said: “Marshall knew she had done wrong but that doesn’t make her actions any better. The victim was left in genuine fear of her safety.

“I am pleased she has recognised her wrongdoing and hopefully this sentence will allow her to think about her actions more carefully in the future.

“I would strongly urge anyone who believes they are being stalked or harassed, to get in touch with us.”

To report stalking call 101, 999 in an emergency, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

For more information and advice on stalking and harassment, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Stalking-and-harassment