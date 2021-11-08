Peterborough woman who smashed £500 worth of wine bottles in Sainsbury’s ordered to pay £50 compensation

Cochita Haines (62) carried out the destructive spree at the Bretton store on February 16 this year.

Video evidence posted online by a witness inside the store shows a woman without a face mask - during the winter lockdown - and several bottles of wine being destroyed by being thrown onto the floor before Police arrive.

Red wine and glass was left splattered all over the floor of the store.

The broken bottles on the floor in Sainsbury's

Haines, of Clipston Walk, Peterborough denied charges of criminal damage, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and assaulting a staff member at the store.

But she was found guilty of all charges at a trial at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

She was ordered to pay £50 compensation to Sainsbury’s for destroying the wine, and £50 compensation to the employee she assaulted. She was also ordered to take part in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. No order for costs was given, and no victim surcharge order was made, because priority was being given to compensation.