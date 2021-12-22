Peterborough woman who shouted ‘I’m going to kill you’ and launched ‘frenzied knife attack’ on boy jailed for more than two years

Mariana Trifan

Mariana Trifan, 34, entered a clothing store in Lincoln Road, Millfield, on the afternoon of 3 October this year, where she knew her ex-partner’s son would be working.

She instantly began screaming at the 16-year-old boy and pulled a knife from her jacket, shouting “I’m going to kill you” in Italian, as she lunged towards him with the knife.

Trifan stabbed the boy in his stomach and ran from the shop but was quickly found by police and arrested.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries which were deemed to be superficial.

In interview, she admitted carrying out the attack due to a disagreement with her ex-partner, the victim’s father, and wanted to “get through” to him.

Trifan, of St Paul’s Road, New England, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 21 December) where she was sentenced to two years and four months in prison following previous guilty pleas to attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a knife in a public place.

A restraining order has also been put in place prohibiting her from contacting the victim.

DC Paul Twell, who investigated, said: “This was a violent, frenzied attack on an innocent boy who had been caught up in a feud between his father and his ex.