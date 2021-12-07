Peterborough woman jailed for stealing from shops and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order

Michelle Fuller, 49, was caught by security guards having left M&S in Queensgate shopping centre with a bag full of stolen meat worth £116.88.

It was found the bag she had used to conceal the M&S items still had it’s tag on and had been stolen by Fuller from New Look just moments before.

Police were called and arrested Fuller who also had two ‘crack pipes’ on her – a breach of an order put in place by the courts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had been made subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in November which requires her to engage with support services for drug and/or alcohol problems, as well not be in possession of any article that could be used to facilitate the consumption of drugs, unless prescribed.

Fuller, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of theft as well as breaching a CBO, which she admitted at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 3) and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Sergeant Andy Gladders, from the Peterborough City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Fuller is a prolific offender whose actions have been affecting local businesses and members of the public in the city centre.

“Neighbourhood officers have put measures in place in order to support her and resolve the issues which lead to her offending, however, she has not engaged with the process and has continued to offend, now finding herself in prison.

“I hope she now chooses to engage with the help being offered to her by police and partner agencies.”