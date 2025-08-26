Peterborough woman charged with string of offences after reports of violence at flats in city

By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Aug 2025, 13:37 BST
A Peterborough woman has been charged with a number of offences after there were reports of violence in the city on Sunday (August 24)

A large police presence was reported at Silver Court in Peterborough on Sunday morning, after emergency services were called just before 11am.

Now a woman has been charged with a number of offences, and was due to appear in court today (Tuesday, August 26).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10.50am on Sunday (24 August) with reports of violence at an address in Silver Court, Peterborough. One person was assaulted.

Silver Court, located off London Road, in Peterboroughplaceholder image
Silver Court, located off London Road, in Peterborough

“Donna Lloyd, 52, of Silver Court, Peterborough, has been charged with possession of Class A – crack cocaine, possession of cannabis, burglary dwelling – with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary with intent.

“She is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates Court today (26 August).”

