Peterborough woman accused of murdering husband appears in court
A woman accused of murdering her husband has appeared in court.
Lorraine Smith, 63, of Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe appeared ay Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).
She is accused of murdering husband, 70-year-old Andrew Smith.
Andrew’s body was found at their home in the early hours of Monday morning. A post mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital revealed he had been strangled.
Today Mrs Smith appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.
No pleas were taken, and she was remanded into custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow.
Last night a police car remained outside the couple’s home, although this morning the police had left the scene.