Peterborough woman accused of murdering husband appears in court

Police at the scene

Lorraine Smith, 63, of Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe appeared ay Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

She is accused of murdering husband, 70-year-old Andrew Smith.

Andrew’s body was found at their home in the early hours of Monday morning. A post mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital revealed he had been strangled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today Mrs Smith appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

No pleas were taken, and she was remanded into custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow.