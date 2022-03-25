The windows of Wimpy in Westgate have been boarded up this week.

Wimpy in Westgate has been left boarded up after three windows, and the doors at the front of the store, were smashed during an incident last Friday (18 March).

Cambridgeshire police were called at around 11.50pm and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage. He was later released with a caution.

The owner of the store, Mr Salih Ekmekcioglu, 53, who lives above the Westgate store, heard the windows and doors being smashed from upstairs.

“I looked outside to see if the damage was to my store,” he said. “I went downstairs and three windows and the doors of the store had been smashed.

“This is the first time in 17 years that the windows of one of my stores have been smashed.”

Mr Ekmekcioglu, who has worked for Wimpy for 33 years, saw a man outside the store putting on a hoodie. He called the police and was advised to stay inside the store.

“At first the man outside walked off but then he came back again,” Mr Ekmekcioglu said. “I called the police again and they told me not to open the door and stay inside.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.50pm on Friday 18 March damage was caused to the front of Wimpy in Westgate, Peterborough.

“Officers attended the scene, and a 39-year-old man from Southend-on-Sea was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He was later released with a caution.”