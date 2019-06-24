Peterborough wildlife haven volunteers vow yobs will not win as bee hives destroyed at beauty spot

A volunteer who runs a much loved wildlife haven has vowed not to let vandals win after bee hives were destroyed at a much loved Peterborough beauty spot.

The yobs struck at the Railworld Wildlife Haven, knocking over two of the three hives that house 80,000 bees.

The hives were destroyed last week

Brian Pearce, who runs the site, said he was devastated by the criminal damage - but said the vandals would not win.

Brian, who was awarded an MBE for his work at the haven last year said: “We were all so disheartened and disillusioned when we saw what had happened.

“Volunteers have put thousands of hours into making this place, so much work.

“We can’t understand why anyone would want to do this.”

Brian said it was believed the vandalism happened at some point on either Thursday or Friday.

The wildlife haven, located near to the River Nene at Rivergate, has CCTV, but it did not catch the culprits.

Brian said: “In the past when we have had break ins, we have kept it quiet, but people need to know what it has been like for us. We have had more than 220 thefts and three arson attacks since we started out in 1985.

“It is devastating when it happens, because the people who volunteer here just want to make the city a better place for people.

“We get help from so many people in the city. Perkins, Caterpillar, BGL, The Yorkshire Building Society, and so many others come and help us and donate materials.

“BGL paid for the CCTV recently, but it did not catch whoever did this.

“We now have SmartWater, which has its own ‘DNA,’ so anything taken from Railworld will be easily identifiable.

We are doing all we can - we will not let the vandals win.”

The hives have now been repaired by the Peterborough Beekeepers, and while some of the insects were killed, most of the colony survived.

Brian said: “There were a few bees that died, and a few were injured but thankfully most have survived. A few were a bit disorientated.

“Richard from Peterborough Beekeepers was fantastic, and now the colony seems happy again.

“If I could give them a message, it would be to come down here and to meet me so I can show them exactly what we do here, and why we do it.

“The haven is for the children of Peterborough. We had a visit from Newborough School last week, and a teacher said the children had never been so invested in learning.”

Railworld Wildlife Haven is looking for volunteers to help out at the attraction. For more information visit www.railworld.org.uk