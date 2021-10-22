Peterborough unites to condemn killing of Sir David Amess as man is charged with murder

David Amess MP

Sir David died after being stabbed while attending a constituency surgery last week.

Today Ali Harbi Ali, 25 of north London is due to appear at the Old Bailey charged with murdering the long serving MP.

Today the Peterborough Interfaith Support Group, which represents all the major faith groups in the city, said it was vital to continue to promote peace in the city.

A spokesman for the group said; “As representatives of the major Faith communities in Peterborough, we wish to express our deep sympathy to the family and friends of Sir David Amess MP following his tragic death in Southend. In addition, we deplore the use of violence, which has no place in our world and is in direct contradiction to all our Faiths. We wish to affirm our commitment to kindness and love which represents the best of our common humanity and of which Sir David’s family has spoken. We will continue to work together to promote peace, understanding and good will amongst those of different Faiths and none.”

The Interfaith Support Group was formed in response to the covid crisis and has been meeting online every fortnight to discuss the situation in Peterborough. It is made up of representatives from all the major Faith groups in the city as well as representation from Public Health, the City Council and other organisations. It welcomes visitors from many external organisations; for example it recently heard from the Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence unit in the County and at the next meeting it will hear the City Council’s budget proposals. It was the recipient of an award from the City Council at this year’s Civic Awards.

The Reverend Canon Tim Alban Jones, Vice Dean of Peterborough and convenor of the Interfaith Support Group said: “This statement shows the strength of feeling shared by members of all the major Faith groups in Peterborough. We were all saddened and appalled to hear the news of Sir David’s murder. We are united in our condemnation of violence and in our commitment to work together to promote peace and good will.”