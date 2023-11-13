News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United v Cambridge United: Teenager arrested following Cambridgeshire derby

Boy charged and bailed after incident
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 13:12 GMT
Police made just one arrest around the Peterborough United v Cambridge United match on Saturday as this year’s Cambridgeshire derby passed quietly.

Last year there were a number of arrests at the league clash between the two teams in Peterborough.

However, this year, Cambridgeshire Police said the only arrest was a 17-year-old boy, arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

The boy has since been charged, and has been bailed to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on December 13.