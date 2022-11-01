Three arrested at Peterborough United v Cambridge United derby as hunt for yobs who sang 'disgusting chants' continues

Three people were arrested at Saturday’s Peterborough United v Cambridge United – the first league match between the county rivals for more than 20 years.

The game, which took place at Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium, saw a number of issues caused by both sets of fans – from ‘disgusting’ chanting from home supporters about a Cambridge fan who died after suffering brain damage in an attack, to ‘significant’ damage caused to the away end of the stadium. There were also disturbances outside the stadium.

Today Cambridgeshire Police confirmed they arrested three people in connection with the match.

Police and football fans in the city centre before the Peterborough v Cambridge game

A spokesman for the force said: “We would like to thank the majority Cambridge United and Peterborough United supporters who behaved responsibly at the match on Saturday.

“Extra patrols were in place as we supported Peterborough United with their event as well as those businesses and communities who were impacted by it.

“Unfortunately, there were a small number of fans who chose to behave in a wholly unacceptable way, and this behaviour has been condemned by both clubs. The force, with the support of both clubs, have launched a post-match investigation and will be taking action against any persons identified committing criminal offences, and will work with clubs to secure banning orders where appropriate.

“Three arrests were made on Saturday:

“45-year-old Trevor Johnson, of Parson Drove, Wisbech, has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 30 November.

“A 36-year-old man from Bretton, Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of public order offences, but was later released without charge.

“A 20-year-old man from Bottisham, Cambridge, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. He has been released on bail until 29 January.”

Peterborough United issued an apology to the family of Cambridge fan Simon Dobbin, who died in 2020 five years after he was attacked, following the ‘wholly inappropriate and disgusting chants’ sang by a number of Posh fans.

