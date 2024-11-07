Peterborough United v Cambridge United: Police warn troublemakers to stay away from Cambridgeshire derby

One of the biggest sporting days of the year for our city – and county – takes place on Saturday

The Cambridgeshire derby returns to Peterborough this weekend, as Posh take on Cambridge United to try and take the three points – and the even more important bragging rights.

While league encounters between the two teams have been rare over the past 20 years or so, as the two teams played in different divisions, the clashes returned in recent years.

The first league match between the two teams for more than two decades took place in Peterborough in October 2022, and there was trouble in the city, with fans of both teams ending up in court.

Posh v Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium

Now, ahead of the first fixture between the two Cambridgeshire rivals, which kicks off on Saturday at 3pm at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes stadium, police have warned fans of both teams to behave.

Chief Superintendent Neil Billany, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We will have an increased, but proportionate, number of officers on duty on Saturday (9 November) for Peterborough United’s home game against Cambridge United.

“There will be designated pubs for away fans and a police presence at the train station.

“All fans are encouraged to enjoy the game, but action will be taken against any small minority who choose to cause problems and seek to spoil the event for everyone else.”

Designated away fan pubs in the city are The Drapers Arms, Cowgate, The Sir Henry Royce, Broadway and The Brewery Tap, Westgate.

First-team manager Darren Ferguson is confident Posh fans will behave themselves. They have been given the whole of the GH Display Stand – a area which has been used for away supporters – for tomorrow’s game. Earlier in the season Posh fans were advised they would lose that privilege if there was misbehaviour.

Ferguson said: “It’s paramount our fans behave themselves. It’s really important they support the team in the right way and that they don’t go over the top. Last season it was a fantastic atmosphere and our fans will again have a big part to play at both ends of the ground as they conduct themselves well. There have been disappointments and frustrations this season, but the fans can see they have a team that is having a right go in every game and they’ve certainly been entertained.”