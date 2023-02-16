Police are still looking to identify fans as part of their investigation into trouble at last year’s Peterborough United v Cambridge United derby match.

To date, 43 people have been identified and interviewed, and 10 people have been charged as part of the investigation following the game at the Weston Homes Stadium in London Road, Peterborough, on 29 October.

One fan, Trevor Johnson, has received a football banning order for his role in the trouble.

Do you recognise these men?

Cambridgeshire Police are still looking to identify three fans, and have released CCTV images of the men.

A 17-year-old boy from South Cambridgeshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with criminal damage at the Weston Homes Stadium worth up to about £20,000.

Anyone with information about the men in the CCTV images is urged to contact police online or use the web chat service and quote Operation Rookery.

The 10 people who have been charged are:

Trevor Johnson, 45, of Parson Drove, Wisbech, charged with a section 4 public order offence (using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence). He was given a three year football banning order, and given a community order, with 90 hours of unpaid work, and a bill for costs of £199

17-year-old boy from South Cambridgeshire charged with criminal damage at the Weston Homes Stadium worth up to about £20,000. Due in court on 16 February.

Karl Hart, 46, of New Lakeside, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, charged with a section 4 public order offence (namely using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence). He was given an 18-month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £105 in costs.

Nicholas Fasulo, 48, of Park Road, Peterborough, charged with a section 4 public order offence (using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence). He is due in court on 17 March.

Mark Watson, 35, of Woodward Drive, Gunthorpe, Peterborough, charged with a section 5 public order offence (using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence). He is due in court on 8 March.

David Jackson, 47, of Dovecote Close, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, charged with a section 4 public order offence (using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence). He is due in court on 17 March.

Liam Hanlon, 43, of Belsize Avenue, Fletton, Peterborough, charged with a section 5 public order offence (using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence). He is due in court on 10 March.

Craig Stockhill, 42, of Saltmarsh, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, charged with a section 4 public order offence (using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence). He is due in court on 17 March.

Michael Johnson, 28, of Hammonds Drive, Fengate, Peterborough, charged with a section 4 public order offence (using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence). He is due in court on 8 March.