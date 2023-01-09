Police are appealing for help to trace four men they want to speak to in connection with trouble at the Peterborough United v Cambridge United match held last year.

An investigation was launched after the match, which took place in Peterborough on 29 October, following criminal damage, disorder and violence.

Officers have released CCTV images of four men they want to trace as their investigation continues.

Police are appealing for help to trace these men

Detective Sergeant Shish Thind, who is leading the investigation, said: “The majority of Cambridge United and Peterborough United supporters behaved responsibly at the match, however, there were a small number of fans who chose to behave in a wholly unacceptable way, and this behaviour has been condemned by both clubs.”

A number of arrests have been made in connection with the trouble, and one fan has received a football banning order for his role on the day. The match was the first league clash between the two sides for 20 years.

Det Sgt Thind said: “Some people have done the right thing and come forward to us, knowing their behaviour was unacceptable that day, while others have been identified by our officers and the clubs. I would urge anyone who recognises any of the men in the images to get in touch.”