Peterborough United join forces with city jail to tackle reoffending

HMP Peterborough

Delivered by national charity, The Twinning Project, the scheme will “twin” HMP Peterborough with Posh. Eligible prisoners will be able to access accredited coaching and employability training to better prepare them for life after their release. Those who complete the course will receive a FA Level 1 Coaching qualification.

The project was announced by Darryl Preston, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. He said: “Breaking the cycle of re-offending is key part of my Police and Crime Plan. Bringing the Twinning Project to our county will do just that.

“People that leave prison with qualifications are much more likely to gain employment and turn their life around.”

Former Twinning Project participants from elsewhere in the country have gone on to secure employment with football clubs, local authorities and more.

The project has been made possible by a £5K award from the Police and Crime Commissioner which has been match funded by The Twinning Project.

Hilton Freund, The Twinning Project Chief Executive said: “Since the charity’s inception, we have made a significant impact within the justice system leveraging the power of football. As the name of our charity suggests, we twin professional football clubs with their local prison providing the learners upskilling and employment opportunities. We are delighted to be working with Peterborough United Foundation, HMP Peterborough and thankful to Darryl Preston, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough for his support”.

Darryl Preston will be the third Commissioner in the country to bring the innovative project to his county. Commissioners in Staffordshire and Surrey have already funded the project in their counties.

Gavin Slater, Community Manager, Peterborough United Foundation said: “As the charitable trust of the football club, we are excited to begin working with HMP Peterborough to begin delivering the Twinning Project.

“I have viewed the great facilities available. And having heard the achievement stories of the project run by other football clubs and trusts I have no doubt that this will be a successful programme to be involved in.”

The project will support three cohorts of 16 who are anticipated to complete their training over a year. Both male and female cohorts will be taking part in this project.