Peterborough United fan fined after being found with cocaine in bar ahead of Birmingham City match

Police were on the scene after being made aware of suspected drug use at Charters bar.
By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read

A Posh fan who was found with cocaine on him ahead of a game last month has been fined £400.

Police were on patrols in the London Road area on the afternoon of July 29, the pre-season friendly between Posh and Birmingham City, when they were made aware of suspected drug use in Charters bar.

Callum Reed, 27, was identified and detained for a search, when he was found with a ticket for the game in one pocket, and a small clear bag containing white powder in another.

Callum Reed was fined £400.
Callum Reed was fined £400.
When being cautioned, he said “it’s only a bit of cocaine”.

Reed, of Curlew Walk, Market Deeping, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 18) where he was fined £400 after pleading guilty to being in possession of cocaine.

PC Andrew Watson, who made the arrest, said: “While Reed may have seen it as ‘only a bit of cocaine’, football matches should be a family environment – we will not tolerate any form of drug taking or dealing.

“Unfortunately, the behaviour of a small minority through drugs or alcohol consumption can cause nuisance to others and disorder, which we will not accept.”