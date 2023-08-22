A Posh fan who was found with cocaine on him ahead of a game last month has been fined £400.

Police were on patrols in the London Road area on the afternoon of July 29, the pre-season friendly between Posh and Birmingham City, when they were made aware of suspected drug use in Charters bar.

Callum Reed, 27, was identified and detained for a search, when he was found with a ticket for the game in one pocket, and a small clear bag containing white powder in another.

Callum Reed was fined £400.

When being cautioned, he said “it’s only a bit of cocaine”.

Reed, of Curlew Walk, Market Deeping, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 18) where he was fined £400 after pleading guilty to being in possession of cocaine.

PC Andrew Watson, who made the arrest, said: “While Reed may have seen it as ‘only a bit of cocaine’, football matches should be a family environment – we will not tolerate any form of drug taking or dealing.