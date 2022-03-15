Peterborough trio jailed after carrying out Samurai Sword attack in city

Reuben Eyles, Reece Mucklin and Nico Mifsud will spend years behind bars following the horror attack, which happened in July 2020.

Police were called at about 9.30pm on Sunday, 19 July 2020, by a member of the public reporting two men had been injured after being attacked with a sword in Monument Street.

The victims, aged 29 and 35, told officers they had been walking home when a vehicle being driven at speed and nearly hit them.

The sword used and Reuben Eyles (top right), Rees Mucklin (bottm left) and Nico Mifsud (bottom right)

They confronted the driver – 23-year-old Reuben Eyles – who got out with two others – Reece Mucklin, 24, and Nico Mifsud, 23 – and attacked them with a large knife before fleeing.

A registration number was given to police, which was identified as a white Volkswagen Polo and stopped by armed police in Eastfield Road.

All three men made off on foot but were arrested nearby, with officers finding the samurai sword in the back of the Polo.

A review of CCTV from earlier in the night showed a fight between Mifsud, Mucklin and Eyles had been involved in another incident, this time against a group of about seven others outside Ishtar Lounge, in St John’s Street.

The trio had arrived in the white Volkswagen Polo before Mifsud and Mucklin entered the venue and then began fighting outside.

Eyles pulled a samurai sword from his waistband, jabbing it towards some of the group before passing it to Mucklin and all leaving in the Polo.

All three men were charged with affray, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and being in possession of a weapon in a public place, namely a samurai sword, while Eyles was also charged with a second count of GBH.

They were found guilty on all counts, apart from the count of being in possession of an offensive weapon against Mifsud, on which he was acquitted, following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court on 17 November last year.

The men appeared at the same court yesterday (Monday, 14 March), where Eyles, of Swallowfield, Werrington, was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison, plus a three-year licence period upon his release due to the dangerous nature of his offending.

Mucklin, of Pittneys, Paston, was sentenced to eight years in prison, while Mifsud, of Gatenby, Werrington, was sentenced to five years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Phillips, who investigated, said: “This was a really concerning incident and Eyles, Mucklin and Mifsud were out with a weapon looking for trouble.

“Although the victims received nasty injuries, thankfully they weren’t life threatening or life changing.