Peterborough trick or treaters urged to respect neighbours this Halloween

While many householders are happy to hand over sweets or other presents ‘to ward off the evil spirits’ it’s important to remember that not everybody wants strangers knocking on their doors.

Chief Inspector Paul Rogerson said: “For vulnerable or older members of the community Halloween can be a frightening and intimidating experience.

“We have created a poster people can download and display in their homes asking trick-or-treaters not to call as well as some tips for trick-or-treaters to ensure everyone has a pleasant evening.”

Residents can download a poster to say they don't want trick or treaters to visit

Anyone going out trick or treating should;

Ensure children are accompanied by a responsible adult

Explain how vulnerable people can be frightened by an unexpected group calling at their door on a dark evening

Only knock at houses where you know you will be welcome

Respect any ‘no trick-or-treating’ notices displayed

If you do have any concerns, please call 999 in an emergency or 101/online if you want to report a concern.