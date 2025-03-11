Peterborough thief who stole from handbags as diners ate in pubs and restaurants including Bull Hotel, Pizza Hut and Morrisons jailed

Jane Kariuki, 47, admitted seven thefts, often taking items from women’s handbags as they ate meals.

A prolific thief who targeted her victims as they dined in restaurants has been jailed for more than four years.

Four offences were in Peterborough, starting at The Bull Hotel in Westgate, at about 1.15pm on 16 August last year.

Jane Kariuki

The victim had just arrived for lunch with her mother and Kariuki sat behind them before stealing £100 in cash, two cheques and a copy of a prescription slip from her handbag.

The victim only realised the items had been stolen when she had left the hotel, but Kariuki had been caught on CCTV.

Kariuki went on to commit further thefts:

On 3 December, at Pizza Hut, in Boongate, where she stole a purse before using a bank card to spend £54.15 at the nearby Shell garage.

On 6 December, at the café at Morrisons, in Lincoln Road, where she took a purse from a handbag and again used a bank card.

On 30 December, at Pizza Hut, in Boongate, where she took a purse from a handbag. She was challenged by the victim but managed to make off with £60 in cash.

She also committed two further similar crimes in Nottingham.

On Thursday (6 March), at Cambridge Crown Court, Kariuki, of Toftland, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, was jailed for four years and three months, having pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft, four counts of fraud and failing to surrender to bail at the appointed time.

PC Kyle Gallagher said: “Kariuki is a prolific thief who caused distress and inconvenience for people who were trying to enjoy food and drink in restaurants. She callously targeted her victims and took advantage of them.”