A Peterborough thief has landed himself in jail after stealing a baguette and then trying to punch, kick and bite officers who came to arrest him.

Cambridgeshire police have welcomed the sentence handed to Wayne McKie after he was jailed for seven weeks.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how McKie, 44, was caught stealing from Greggs, in Long Causeway, in Peterborough city centre, on 8 June. When he was arrested he handed over the food and allowed officers to cuff him.

But then he became violent, pushing the arresting officer hard to the chest, almost knocking him over, before twisting the handcuffs in an attempt to get away.

McKie continued to try to push the officer over and was eventually restrained on the ground but still managed to punch and kick the officer.

The officer’s colleague came to help but McKie continued to punch, kick and headbutt both officers in the torso area, while being verbally abusive.

McKie also threw his head towards one of the offices several times and made biting motions.

He eventually calmed down and was taken to custody.

One officer received small cuts and grazes to his right hand, right elbow and shin, while the other suffered grazes to his left knee.

On Monday, McKie, of Bushfield Court, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was sentenced to seven weeks in prison at Cambridge Crown Court and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128, having pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker.

For the theft of the baguette and a goujon, McKie was ordered to pay £6.15 in compensation to Greggs at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court in June.