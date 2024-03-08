Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who stole a bicycle and Pokémon cards in Peterborough has been given a curfew by the courts.

Robert McColl, 31, entered Sainsburys in Oxney Road on 23 January and concealed £125 worth of Pokémon cards in his jacket before leaving the store without paying.

Three days later, he was arrested in Peterborough City Centre after CCTV operators recognised him as being wanted and alerted officers to him being stood near Boots in Long Causeway.

McColl stole £125 worth of Pokemon cards.

He was later charged with theft from a shop, as well as theft of a bicycle after he was caught on camera stealing a bicycle that was locked to a bike rack in Exchange Street, Rivergate, on 28 June last year.

McColl, of Oundle Road, Alwalton, admitted both offences and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 4) where he was sentenced to seven months in prison, suspended for two years.

He must also complete a 25-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), pay £899.99 in compensation to the victim of the bike theft and adhere to a four-month curfew between 9pm and 6am.

PC Sam McCarthy, who investigated, said: “Theft can have a big impact on victims, especially financially.