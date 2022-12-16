A thief who smashed his way into a jewellery shop with a brick was caught after leaving traces of his blood at the scene.

Wayne McKie, 44, broke a window to a jewellery and accessories shop, in Westgate Arcade, Queensgate, Peterborough, in the early hours of 12 October.

He reached into the window display and took several items of jewellery and accessories before making off on a bike.

Wayne McKie and the broken window

Meanwhile, a security guard had seen McKie on CCTV and caught him returning to the scene to steal more goods.

The guard tried to detain him, but McKie managed to break free by hitting him to the back and head.

Forensics attended the following day and found McKie had cut himself on the glass and left traces of blood – meaning he could be brought to justice.

It’s estimated the break-in cost the business more than £10,000 in damage and losses.

McKie, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Friday (9 December) where he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, having previously pleaded guilty to common assault and theft.

PC Will Carr, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “McKie’s actions resulted in a huge loss for a small business, and he was clearly willing to do whatever necessary to get away.

