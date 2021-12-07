Peterborough thief has suspended sentence activated after removing electronic tag and committing further thefts

Eleaner Watson.

Eleaner Watson, 25, was spared prison and ordered to complete six months of drugs treatment in September after being convicted of aggravated vehicle taking.

However, she failed to comply with the treatment and on October 19 stole a handbag worth £55.99 from Beales department store in Westgate and. last month. was caught on CCTV stealing a Parma Violet scented candle and two rolls of tinfoil from Farmfoods, in Lincoln Road, Walton.

When she was arrested it was noticed Watson was no longer wearing an electronic ‘Buddi’ tag, which she had agreed to wear for monitoring and rehabilitation.

Watson, of St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (December 2) where a suspended 10-month sentence from September was activated and she was given a further six months after admitting breaching the drugs rehabilitation court order and three counts of theft – from Beales, Farmfoods and the electronic tag.

Sergeant Steph Parker, from the Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Watson is a prolific offender who has continued to steal in order to fund her drugs habit.

“Despite measures being put in place in order to support her and help her with her addiction, she has failed to co-operate and found herself back in prison.

“I just hope this time she will take advantage of the support being offered to her and turn her life around.”