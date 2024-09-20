Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark Weekes jailed for 24 days and ordered to pay compensation

A man who flicked blood at shop staff as they tried to stop him shoplifting has been jailed.

Mark Weekes, 47, entered Marks and Spencer, in Brotherhood Retail Park, Peterborough, on 9 May, and stole £145 worth of items but was spotted by staff who tried to stop him.

He flicked blood from a cut on his finger at their faces and clothing and assaulted them as he broke free, leaving them with cuts to their faces and fingers.

M&S at the Brotherhood Retail Park

Weekes, of no fixed address, was arrested on 3 September in Wisbech marketplace after he stole items from Heron Foods.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court last week where he was sentenced to 24 days in prison and ordered to pay a total of £200 in compensation - £100 to each of the security officers – after pleading guilty to two counts of theft from a shop and two counts of assault by beating.

PC Dean Thompson, who was the arresting officer, said: “Assault and abuse towards retail staff is completely unacceptable, and no one should feel intimidated at work.

“Shoplifting and associated crime in Wisbech is a current priority for the local neighbourhood team and I would like to encourage businesses affected by retail crime to report it to us, regardless of the value.”