A man who stole from a number of vehicles in Peterborough has been banned from touching cars in the city that don’t belong to him

Sebastian Hart, 42, was arrested in Wilton Avenue, Hampton Gardens, in the early hours of 8 July.

Hart had been captured on video doorbell footage cycling in the area and trying door handles of various parked vehicles.

Sebastian Hart

Officers found him in possession of a wallet with bank cards and a drivers licence not in his name, as well three pairs of sunglasses and several items commonly used to break into vehicles.

He was also found in possession of a small amount of heroin.

Hart was also linked to two further incidents that were reported to police on 6 July where a man was seen on video doorbell footage to try door handles of cars in Hawthorn Road, Eastfield. The footage showed Hart in the same clothing and on the same bicycle as when he was arrested two days later.

Further video doorbell footage caught Hart entering a car in Exeter Road, Millfield, on 5 July and stealing about £20 in cash.

The area covered by the CBO

Hart, of no fixed address, was given a ten week sentence, suspended for 18 months at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (15 July) after pleading guilty to three counts of interfering with a vehicle, two counts of theft from a vehicle, going equipped for theft, and being in possession of a class A drug (heroin).

He was also given a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and handed a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which prevents him from entering or touching any vehicle that does not belong to him without permission from the owner, covering the whole of Peterborough and surrounding villages.

PC Josh Holmes, who investigated, said: “As we have seen in these instances, video doorbell footage can be a huge help in identifying criminals and providing evidence.