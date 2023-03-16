Two teenage boys from Peterborough have been convicted of robberies and violent offences that took place in Queensgate shopping centre last year.

The pair, both aged 14, were in a group when they approached a 15-year-old boy inside McDonald’s at about 5pm on December 8, 2022.

They marched the boy downstairs and outside of the fast food restaurant, later pushing, shoving and beating him before making off.

The following evening (December 9), the group returned to the centre and picked out three 14-year-old boys who were sat on benches outside Menkind on the shopping centre’s upper floor.

The group surrounded them and questioned why they were there, making threats, before the two groups initially went their separate ways.

However, the suspects turned to follow the trio, pulling hoods and balaclavas over their faces.

The three boys ran into Marks & Spencer for protection, but the suspects followed them and one attempted to steal one of the boys’ bags before saying: “If you come back here you are dead – if I ever see your face around here you are done”.

A short while later – at about 7.45pm – the group began following three different boys, who were aged 16 and 17 at the time, from McDonald’s into Westgate Arcade.

They surrounded the trio before making demands for them to hand over their coats and phones and making threats.

One of the victims was repeatedly punched and kicked, before having his iPhone stolen from his coat pocket while he was laid on the ground.

The group attempted to steal the other boys’ coats and assaulted them both, before they sought help from Queensgate security and the group made off.

Two 14-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both arrested in the following days and charged with affray – relating to the incident outside McDonald’s on December 8, robbing a person of an iPhone and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) – both relating to the incident in Westgate Arcade on December 9.

One of them was also charged with two counts of attempted robbery – relating to the incidents in Westgate Arcade and Marks and Spencer on December 9, as well as possession of cannabis – relating to his arrest on December 13.

‘We will not tolerate this behaviour’

Detective Constable Rhiann Ward, who investigated, said: “These were very shocking incidents to have seen where innocent young people going about their own business were targeted by this group, being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Their behaviour was completely unacceptable, it is lucky those involved were not more severely injured.

“I am pleased that we have secured these positive results so far with this investigation and hope it sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.”

They both appeared at Huntingdon Youth Court on Wednesday, March 8, where they admitted the offences and were each sentenced to a 12-month Youth Referral Order – the first community sentence given to most first-time young offenders, requiring them to attend a youth offender panel made up of two members of the local community and an advisor from a youth offending team, where they will agree a contract of certain commitments.

One of the boys must also pay £100 in compensation to one of the victims, while the other has been made subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).