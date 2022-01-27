Peterborough teenager who repeatedly stamped on head of 15-year-old lad admits assault

Police received two 999 calls at about 12.30pm on 30 May about a fight in Lakeview Way, Hampton Hargate.

Witnesses reported seeing a 17-year-old boy punch the victim, who was 15 at the time, before repeatedly stamping on his head while he was on the ground.

The victim managed to get away and was later taken to hospital where he was treated for lacerations to his face.

The 17-year-old from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested within half an hour, and interviewed where he claimed he was acting in self-defensive as he ‘felt threatened’.

He was later charged with assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) which he admitted in court.

Four days before the assault, he was in court for two robberies and issued a nine-month conditional discharge – the offences registered on his criminal record but no further action is taken unless a further offence is committed within the specified time frame.

On Wednesday, 19 January, he appeared at Peterborough Youth Court where he was sentenced to a six-month youth rehabilitation order where he must participate in reparation for five days and attend appointments with the youth offending service.

He must also pay £150 compensation to the victim.

PC Phillipa Mallett, who investigated, said: “This was an extremely violent attack which was witnessed by several people in the local community, including other children, and caused a lot of concern to those living in the area.