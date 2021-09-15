Peterborough teenager due in court charged with dangerous driving of an e-scooter

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by neighbourhood policing officers in Lincoln Road on May 5 this year after receiving reports of dangerous riding in the city centre.

Last week, he was served a summons to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) charged with dangerous driving of an electric scooter in Westgate, Park Road, Queensgate shopping centre and Lincoln Road, driving without a licence or insurance.

Electronic scooters, more commonly known as e-scooters, fall within the legal definition of a ‘motor vehicle’, therefore laws that apply to motor vehicles also apply to e-scooters such as requiring the rider to have insurance and a valid driving licence.