Peterborough teenager due in court charged with carrying out two robberies
A Peterborough teenager is due in court today charged with carrying out two robberies in the city.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:16 am
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with robbing a 19-year-old boy of a mountain bike in Dogsthorpe and a 17-year-old boy of an e-scooter in the city centre on 30 June.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.