Peterborough teenager banned from parts of Bretton after making residents’ lives a misery
Robert Facuna, 18, was given the Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction at Cambridge County Court yesterday (30 September).
Among other stipulations, he has been banned from going to parts of Bretton and has been ordered to stay at his home in Midland Road, Peterborough, from 7pm until 5am every day.
The two-year order states Facuna should not go to North Bretton, located north of Bretton Gate, including Bretton Park and Bretton Centre at any time.
Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison said: “Facuna’s anti-social behaviour has caused misery for a large number of residents in the city; particularly in the Bretton area. I’m pleased this injunction has been imposed and urge anyone who believes he is in breach of it to contact us.”
Anyone who has information that Facuna is in breach of this order should call police on 101.