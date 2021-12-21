Peterborough teenager arrested for carrying offensive weapon

The baseball bat police seized on Saturday night (December 18).

Police on plain-clothed patrols were walking along Eastfield Road when they spotted a 17-year-old teenager acting suspiciously.

When they approached him and carried out a search, they found he was carrying a baseball bat.

He was then arrested and suspicion of possession an offensive weapon in public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On Saturday night, we were on plain-clothed patrols in the Eastfield Road Cemetery area when we spotted a teenage boy behaving suspiciously.

“He was stopped and searched and found to be carrying this baseball bat.

“The 17-year-old was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in public. He’s since been released under investigation but his baseball bat remains with us and will be destroyed. Another offensive weapon off the streets.