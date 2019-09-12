Peterborough teen told police ‘I want to stab someone’ while playing with knife in Cathedral Square

A teenager who carried a folding knife in Peterborough and told police she wanted to hurt someone with it has been sentenced.

Tori Griffiths, of Broadway Gardens, Peterborough, confided in someone that she had armed herself with a multi-purpose utility tool containing a 2.5 inch knife blade on April 11 this year.

Cathedral Square

The 18-year-old showed the person the tool and said she was carrying it for self-defence, but was prepared to use the knife ‘to attack somebody’ if she felt it necessary.

The person called the police and officers searched the area for Griffiths, but were unsuccessful.

Later that same day, at just before 2pm, Griffiths called 999 and said she was outside Starbucks, in Cathedral Square, with the folding lock knife.

Griffiths was seen on CCTV sat outside the coffee shop smoking a cigarette and playing with the knife blade.

Officers attended the scene and tried to reason with Griffiths to hand over the tool or place it on the floor but she refused.

When police asked her why she had the tool, she stated, “because I feel like I want to stab someone”.

Officers restrained and arrested Griffiths, and also retrieved the lock knife.

She was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and during the journey continuously spat at the door to the cage in the rear of the van.

In police interview, Griffiths admitted she intended to hurt somebody with the knife blade but would not say who, only that it was somebody other than herself.

Griffiths previously pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (Thursday).

She was handed an 18-month community order and ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

PC George Corney, who investigated, said: “It was not illegal to carry the blade, the offence was the intention to hurt somebody.

“There is absolutely no excuse, including self-defence, for carrying a knife or offensive weapon in public.

“Griffiths sat playing with the knife in a busy public place, where there were also young children playing.

“I would like to thank the person for having the courage to call the police and report her – it is thanks to them that the situation was not much worse.

“Tackling serious street based violence is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to take as many knives and other offensive weapons off the streets of Cambridgeshire.”

It is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife or other offensive weapon is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Next week, knives can be handed in without fear of prosecution as officers in Cambridgeshire join others across the country to support a national knife amnesty.

The week-long initiative is aimed at taking weapons off the streets and tackling associated offending.

From Monday to the following Monday, knife surrender bins will be located at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.