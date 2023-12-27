Peterborough stalker who lined victim's drive with Jaffa Cakes and stripped to underwear jailed
A stalker who tormented his victim and her family over an eight-day period – including sleeping on their drive and stripping to his underwear in front of the home – has been jailed.
Paul Green, 37, began stalking the family at their home in Peterborough, on 6 June this year.
Green sat at the end of the driveway and slept on the ground.
The following day, the victim noticed Green pacing up and down the driveway before taking off his clothes down to his underwear.
He also approached the victim’s 11-year-old son as he arrived home and said, “I know where you live and I hope you have a good football match.” Green left but returned later and started making barking noises outside the house.
On 8 June, the family went out for the day and when they returned, Green directed their car onto the driveway.
The victim asked him to go home and he agreed but then proceeded to smoke cannabis at the front of the house for the rest of the day and made strange noises until the early hours of the morning.
The next day, Green turned up at the house again, laid in front of the victim’s car, lined the driveway with Jaffa Cakes and re-arranged plant pots.
He also began using the outside tap to wash himself and left his dirty clothes on the driveway.
On 10 June, the victim woke up to find two plant pots at the end of the driveway and noticed the driveway seemed to have been cleaned by Green who had swept rubbish into a pile.
He also placed a “no entry” building site sign on the victim’s living room window and told her he was doing this to “protect her.”
The erratic behaviour continued and on 13 June he was arrested and bailed but the stalking did not stop.
He was released from custody the following day and went straight back to the victim's house where he tried to break in.
He was arrested again and charged.
Green, of Ratcliffe Court, Peterborough appeared at Cambridge Crown Court, where he was jailed for 12 months, having pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking.
He was also given a five-year restraining order.
DC Lauren Clark said: “Green waged a frightening campaign of stalking against the victim and her family so I am pleased he has faced justice.
“It was incredibly intimidating for them all and I would like to thank them for their cooperation.”