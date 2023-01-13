Peterborough slavery victim who had baby taken away from her says she was 'treated like a dog'

A slavery victim who had her baby taken from her as she lived in misery for years has spoken how she was treated ‘like a dog’ as two people were jailed.

The woman was brought to the UK in 2013 by Julia Rafaelova, hoping for a better life – but instead was used by a family, and subjected to beatings.

She had her new baby taken from her on the day she was born, and she has never been re-united with her.

Nemeth Milan and Julia Rafaelova

Julia Rafaelova was jailed for 10 years at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday for her role in the offending, which also saw thousands of pounds taken from the victim. Nemeth Milan, Julia Rafaelova’s partner, was jailed for two years, while Julia’s daughter, Skarletta Rafaelova, was given a suspended sentence.

At the sentencing hearing, a statement was read out by prosecutor Sophie Quinton-Carter, where the victim outlined the heartbreaking impact the offending has had.

In the statement, the victim said she came to the UK in 2013 to try and make a better life for herself. But that had turned into a nightmare.

She said:

She said: “When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited. But Julia and Skarletta took that away. I was not even allowed to hold my own child.

"There was a completely empty space in my life. I no longer cared how I was treated.”

During the period of the offences, the victim was forced to pretend she had mental health issues when claiming benefits, and she said in her statement that if she refused, she was beaten.

She said she never got a single penny of the money she had worked for or claimed.

‘I was treated like a dog’

She said: “I did not expect my life to turn out so badly when I came to the UK.

“I know the reason I was brought to the UK – to make money for Julia Rafaelova and her family. I was treated like a dog.

"I hope I never see them again. I live in fear of seeing them on the streets, and that is the main reason I rarely leave the house.”

The woman said she was still suffering as a result of her experiences.

‘I am still experiencing nightmares’

She said: “When I escaped I felt happy. Even when I was living on the streets, I felt in control.

"I am still experiencing nightmares on a regular basis. I had to seek medical help to help me sleep.”

Julia Rafaelova (51), of Huntly Grove, Peterborough, was found guilty of taking a child from a person having lawful control, conspiracy to defraud, two counts of fraud and knowingly holding another person in slavery.

Milan Nemeth (49) , also of Huntly Grove, Peterborough, was found guilty of holding a person in slavery.

